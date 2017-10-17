Reese Witherspoon Emotionally Recalls Being Sexually Assaulted at 16, Says This Wasn't an 'Isolated Incident'

Reese Witherspoon bravely revealed that she too has been a victim of sexual harassment and assault.

After numerous women came forward this month alleging that they were sexually harassed and/or assaulted by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the 41-year-old Oscar winner recalled her own mistreatment as a young actress in Hollywood when giving an emotional speech at Elle's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday Night.

“This has been a really hard week for women in Hollywood, for women all over the world, and a lot of situations and a lot of industries are forced to remember and relive a lot of ugly truths,” Witherspoon told the audience, which included her 18-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe. “I have my own experiences that have come back to me very vividly and I find it really hard to sleep, hard to think, hard to communicate a lot of the feelings that I’ve been having about anxiety, honest, the guilt for not speaking up earlier.”