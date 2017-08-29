Reese Witherspoon to Guest Star on 'The Mindy Project'
Reese Witherspoon is heading to The Mindy Project!
Show creator Mindy Kaling announced the news by posting a split image of her and Witherspoon on Instagram on Tuesday.
“Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman I would want to trapped in a cave with,” Kaling captioned the pic, in which Witherspoon appears to be wearing a bright red, off-the-shoulder dress. “(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!) 💃👩🏾❤️ @reesewitherspoon.”
Chances are the first cave was in New Zealand, where the pair worked together on Disney’s upcoming A Wrinkle in Time earlier this year.
Instagram users were thrilled with the news, with one calling the pair “two goddesses,” while another couldn’t handle the excitement, writing, “I’m super dead.”
“What?! Mindy Lahiri finally gets to meet the woman her Christmas wreath was named after?" wrote another enthused fan. That is the dream!”
The show premieres its final season on Hulu on Sept. 12.
After that, Kaling has a new chapter to start, as a mom, while Witherspoon will co-star in a new series about TV morning shows. Find out more about Kaling's pregnancy news below.