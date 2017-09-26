Reese Witherspoon Marks Son Tennessee's Fifth Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

Reese Witherspoon’s “littlest guy” is not so little anymore!

The Big Little Lies star marked her son, Tennessee’s, fifth birthday on Tuesday by posting a cute photo of the adorable boy on Instagram.

In the pic, little Tennessee posed for his mom by peering through a giant, colorful “5” balloon, which appeared bigger than him!

“Happy Birthday to my littlest guy, Tennessee! 🌈☀️❤️,” Witherspoon, 41, wrote. “Everyday you bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and beautiful laugh. I love you so much! 🎉 #feeling5 #HBD.”