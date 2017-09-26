Reese Witherspoon Marks Son Tennessee's Fifth Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post
Reese Witherspoon’s “littlest guy” is not so little anymore!
The Big Little Lies star marked her son, Tennessee’s, fifth birthday on Tuesday by posting a cute photo of the adorable boy on Instagram.
In the pic, little Tennessee posed for his mom by peering through a giant, colorful “5” balloon, which appeared bigger than him!
“Happy Birthday to my littlest guy, Tennessee! 🌈☀️❤️,” Witherspoon, 41, wrote. “Everyday you bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and beautiful laugh. I love you so much! 🎉 #feeling5 #HBD.”
EXCLUSIVE: Reese Witherspoon Says 'Big Little Lies' Emmy Win Is 'Really Emotional for Me'
Tennessee is Witherspoon’s son with her husband of five years, Jim Toth. She also has two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, 13-year-old son Deacon and look-alike daughter Ava, who recently turned 18.
Happy birthday, Tennessee!
See Witherspoon tell ET how she embarrasses her kids in the video below.