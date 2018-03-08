Reese Witherspoon Meets Adam Rippon and They Need to Be in a Movie Together

Reese/Rippon 2020?

Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon were both guests on The Late Show on Wednesday night, and host Stephen Colbert took the opportunity to introduce them.

Over the 2018 Winter Olympics Witherspoon fangirled over Rippon on Twitter, and naturally, the medal-winning figure skater gave one of his signature responses.

“Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018: ADAM RIPPON,” Witherspoon had previously tweeted during the games, to which Rippon replied, “WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon. Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts?”

So when the two came face-to-face, things were obviously adorable. After a deep hug they sat side-by-side holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.

“This is meant to be,” the Big Little Lies star gushed. “This is the relationship the world has been waiting for.”

Witherspoon also gave her first impression of the athlete, dishing, “You smell really good. You’re more handsome in person than even on the ice.”

Rippon then handed Witherspoon his Olympic medal, asking, “Can you hold this, dear?” and explaining, “I really need this today… because before I got out here, my life was in shambles.

He went on to explain that he popped a button on his shirt prior to coming out on the stage, and showed off his bare stomach, saying, “I’m embarrassed but I’m not.”

Rippon went on to gush, “You’re so beautiful in person.”

“Aww, thank you,” Witherspoon replied.

“I was talking to Stephen,” he teased back.

Later in the episode, Rippon opened up about the pressures of making mistakes during the Olympics, saying, “It’s sort of like if you come to do this show and you put on your favorite shirt and the button falls off when you’re about to meet the love of your life and soulmate Reese Witherspoon. It’s sort of like the show must go on and no matter what you do, I know that, like, I’ve got a cute stomach. And so I just rock it.”

Witherspoon has a big year ahead of her with her upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time premieres this Friday. Watch the clip below to see what she told ET at the premiere:

