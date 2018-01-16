Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & More Auctioning Off Golden Globes Dresses to Benefit Time's Up
Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman and more celebrities' all-black Golden Globes ensembles can be yours!
Condé Nast is partnering with Time's Up and eBay to auction off black dresses and tuxedos worn by celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards to raise funds for the initiative's Legal Defense Fund, which helps individuals who face workplace sexual harassment connect with legal representation and public relations assistance.
"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change,” Anna Wintour, Artistic Director of Condé Nast and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue says. “Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."
The women behind Time's Up encouraged attendees to wear black at the ceremony as a way to express solidarity for the countless victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.
Beginning on Friday, Jan. 19, shoppers can go to ebay.com/timesup and bid on a handful of looks worn by Hollywood's A-listers at this year's ceremony and donated by the designers. Three of the designer dresses will be available via a sweepstakes model in which eBay users can donate starting at $25.00 to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund for a chance to win the dress of their choice.
The full list of designers and celebrities donating their dresses are below:
Armani – Laura Dern
Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault
Brandon Maxwell - Viola Davis
Brioni - Hugh Jackman
Calvin Klein - Sarah Paulson
Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe
Chloe – Isabelle Huppert
Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer
Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss
Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker
Givenchy - Nicole Kidman
Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya
Louis Vuitton –Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone
Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis Ross
Monse - Maggie Gyllenhaal
Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington
Prada – Diane Kruger
Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig
Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley
Ralph & Russo - Penelope Cruz
Ronald Van Den Kemp - Emma Watson
Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore
Saint Laurent - Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz
Stella McCartney - Claire Foy
Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris
Valentino - Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James
Vera Wang - Meryl Streep
Versace – Saoirse Ronan
Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon
