Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & More Auctioning Off Golden Globes Dresses to Benefit Time's Up

Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek, Hugh Jackman and more celebrities' all-black Golden Globes ensembles can be yours!

Condé Nast is partnering with Time's Up and eBay to auction off black dresses and tuxedos worn by celebrities at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards to raise funds for the initiative's Legal Defense Fund, which helps individuals who face workplace sexual harassment connect with legal representation and public relations assistance.

"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change,” Anna Wintour, Artistic Director of Condé Nast and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue says. “Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."

The women behind Time's Up encouraged attendees to wear black at the ceremony as a way to express solidarity for the countless victims of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Beginning on Friday, Jan. 19, shoppers can go to ebay.com/timesup and bid on a handful of looks worn by Hollywood's A-listers at this year's ceremony and donated by the designers. Three of the designer dresses will be available via a sweepstakes model in which eBay users can donate starting at $25.00 to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund for a chance to win the dress of their choice.

The full list of designers and celebrities donating their dresses are below:

Armani – Laura Dern

Balenciaga – Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell - Viola Davis

Brioni - Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein - Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe – Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer

Dior – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy - Nicole Kidman

Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton –Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse - Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada – Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo - Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp - Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent - Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney - Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino - Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang - Meryl Streep

Versace – Saoirse Ronan

Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon

