Reese Witherspoon Reflects on Her Oscar Win in Sweet Throwback Pic

Reese Witherspoon is feeling nostalgic on Hollywood's big night.

Witherspoon, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in 2006 for her role as June Carter in Walk the Line, posted a photo on Instagram of herself holding the statuette onstage during her speech.

"This moment was so special in my life," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption. "I worked really hard on #WalkTheLine, taking singing lessons for 6 months, learning to play the auto-harp (which was REALLY Fun!) and watching endless tapes of June Carter."

"So, when I won the on Oscar on March 5, 2006, it meant the world to me to be recognized by my peers," she continued. "Overwhelmed, excited and truly humbled, I will never forget that moment. I am thinking about every nominee today and congratulating them on the incredible hard work that got them to this place. Have a great night! You are all winners. 🙌❤️🙌❤️ #Oscars"

The actress and producer has of course continued to have an incredible career in Hollywood since that night 12 years ago, producing and starring in critically acclaimed projects, including the highly decorated Big Little Lies.

Witherspoon has also spearheaded the Time's Up movement, from providing stars at the Golden Globes with "Time's Up" pins to being open about the sexual harassment she's experienced.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the star at the Golden Globes in January about the movement's kick-off on the carpet.

"We hope people know that one awards show can't change everything, but this can be a start and hopefully this will spread to all industries," Witherspoon said at the time.

Since its creation ahead of the Golden Globes, Time's Up has moved far past just Hollywood. USA Today reports that more than 60 industries are now represented by victims who have come to the group with their cases, including finance, tech and hotel workers, with inquiries coming in from countries like Kenya, Pakistan and Kuwait. "We are global at this point," leader Shonda Rhimes said last week.

