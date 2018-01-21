Reese Witherspoon Says Everyone Wants a Role on 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (Exclusive)

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are still getting overwhelmed by the response to Big Little Lies.

On the red carpet at the SAG Awards, the pair opened up to ET's Keltie Knight about people clamoring to be part of the series' second season.

"I have been getting the most random calls from people, just like, 'I'll do anything, I'll just do one thing, I'll do anything!'" Witherspoon said. "And I'm like, that's such a wonderful feeling as a producer, we had no idea that people would have this kind of response, it's really lovely."

As for what could happen in season two, there's a possibility for flashbacks to reveal more about the ladies of Monterey.

"That's a good idea," Witherspoon teased. "Very good idea," Dern added.

Whatever happens in season two, Witherspoon, Dern and the entire cast is dedicated to offering roles and positions behind the scenes to women.

"It's important as we come to this place in our business where we're talking about unsafe work environments, it's important for women who have been in our business to be leaders. To step up, to create safe work environments, to have conversations with unions like SAG, like AFTRA, like the DGA, the PGA, the Academy," Witherspoon said.

She continued, "Having conversations about how do we create safer work environments so that everyone feels like, not only is the art beautiful, but the making of the art is also an experience that's safe and inclusive."

Witherspoon is also flattered by the support for the Time's Up movement, and was thrilled to see women take to the streets on Saturday.

"I think I cried all day yesterday with the Women's March. Everything I read, every speech that I heard, I was so, just moved, really deeply moved by this outpouring," the 41-year-old said. "It's time for people to get together and really talk about the things that have been going on in their environments."

Both actresses were making statements with their gowns on the red carpet as well, beyond looking fabulous. Witherspoon was wearing green Zac Posen, and thanked the designer for his support.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I'm so greatful to him, he's been incredibly supportive of my career and my producing career, and the Time's Up movement, so I'm very proud to be wearing his dress tonight," Witherspoon said.

"He's such a brilliant artist and champion," Dern added. "And I feel honored to paying homage to one of our great designers, women, Maria Grazia at Dior, it's Dior couture. And she's such a fierece activist, feminist and artist," she continued, describing her sheer, dark brown gown.

And Dern revealed a not so glamorous behind-the-scenes secret when she shared a pic on Instagram wearing a hockey mask-esque facemask before hitting the red carpet.

"That was a picture for her! Which I texted to her," she cried, referring to Witherspoon. "And I think my daughter who's here with us today may also have posted that."

"It might have been a teenager hacking her account," Witherspoon jokingly added.

She also revealed the secret to making it through a long award show night.

"I had some french fries. I had to carb up. Long night," she said with a laugh.

For more on Reese Witherspoon and the Time's Up movement, watch the video below.

