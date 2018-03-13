Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Debuts Chic New Bob at 'Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

Ava Phillippe is rocking a stylish new 'do just in time for spring!

Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter made a stylish duo at the A Wrinkle in Time premiere in London, England, on Tuesday.

While posing on the blue carpet, Phillippe debuted her chic new bob while wearing a black Valentino frock with red sequin hearts and ruffles, and Stella McCartney peep-toe pumps. Her freshly-cut tresses were sleek and parted to the side and her makeup consisted of a natural eye shadow and a hot pink pout.

Witherspoon looked equally as stunning in a powder blue Elie Saab long-sleeve dress with pearl detailing along the hemline. She accessorized the ensemble with silver Christian Louboutin heels, sapphire earrings and completed the look with her blonde locks slightly tousled and natural makeup.

Prior to arriving to the premiere, the Big Little Lies star shared a video of her and her daughter leaving their hotel.

Phillippe has been accompanying her famous mom to her recent red carpet appearances. She and her 14-year-old brother, Deacon, also attended the Los Angeles premiere of A Wrinkle in Time last month.

ET caught up with Witherspoon on the red carpet, where she shared how both her kids were "really excited" to finally see the big-screen adaptation.

"They know everything, and I can't wait to hear what they think," she excitedly said. Watch below to hear more.

