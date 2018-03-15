Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Has Adventurous Night Out in London With Paul McCartney's Grandson

Looks like Reese Witherspoon and Paul McCartney might be spending some quality together!

The Big Little Lies star's daughter, Ava Phillippe, and the Beatles legend's grandson, Arthur Donald McCartney, enjoyed an adventurous night out in London earlier this week.

It's unclear whether Ava and Arthur, both 18, are dating or just close pals, but one things for sure, they appeared to be having a ton of fun while exploring the British capital. Ava, who is Reese's eldest child with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, looked chic for the outing, pairing a plaid coat with a white T-shirt, high-waisted skinny jeans, ankle booties and a white crossbody bag. Arthur -- the son of Sir Paul's second eldest child, Mary McCartney -- opted for a more casual outfit, consisting of a zip-up jacket over a graphic tee with black slacks.

At one point, the teenagers stopped by Sketch, a local celebrity hot spot, and later in the night, they bumped into Leslie Mann and her 20-year-old daughter, Maude Apatow.

Ava has also been exploring London with her mom, who shared pretty pictures of the two via Instagram. The mother-daughter duo look so much alike, it's hard to tell who's who in the snapshots! See below:

The pictures were taken before Ava's big hair makeover, a blunt bob, which she debuted at the London premiere of Reese's latest film, A Wrinkle in Time. The blonde beauty wowed in a black Valentino frock and Stella McCartney peep-toe pumps, while her famous mama turned heads in a powder blue Elie Saab dress, silver Christian Louboutin heels and sapphire earrings.

