Regina King to Direct 'This Is Us' Episode
This Is Us is adding more star power behind the camera.
After Oscar winner Helen Huntdirected an episode in its freshman run, NBC's hit family drama will welcome two-time Emmy winner Regina King to the fold to direct a season two episode, ET confirms. Variety first broke the news.
Currently nominated for an Emmy for American Crime, the actress -- who has built up an impressive directing resume -- will helm the sixth episode, which begins filming next week.
This marks a reunion of sorts for King, who previously directed a 2016 episode of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman's short-lived baseball drama, Pitch. King made her directorial debut on Southland in 2013 and has also directed episodes of Scandal, The Catch, Being Mary Jane, Greenleaf, Animal Kingdom and an upcoming installment of Shameless.
King opened up to ET's Nancy O'Dell on the set of Greenleaf in 2016 about directing Oprah Winfrey. "Today, I'm feeling confident. She has such a warmth about her. When Oprah comes to set, everyone just feels [the love]. There's a hug," King said, adding that directing Winfrey was what truly impressed her family. "I did an episode of Scandal, Being Mary Jane and they were like, 'So, tell us about Greenleaf!'"
Last year, Sterling K. Brown spoke to ET about being directed by Hunt, who helmed the Christmas episode, which ended with a dramatic Toby cliffhanger.
"I had a scene on Friday night that started at 5 p.m. and we didn't finish until 3 a.m. and it was just one scene," Brown recalled. "It was quite extensive." For more, watch the video below.
This Is Us premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.