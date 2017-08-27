Relive the Best and Craziest Looks From the 2017 MTV VMAs

The stars pulled out all the stops when they stepped out on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.



There were a ton of metallic looks and embroidery, as well as many political statements, but it was hard to top Olivia Munn, who showed off her enviable long legs in a Nicolas Jebran long-sleeved mini that featured colorful embroidery and cut-out mesh paneling along the bodice. She paired the sexy dress with strappy silver heels and Sara Weinstock rings, finishing off her look with loose waves, a dark burgundy lip and matching nails.