Relive the Best and Craziest Looks From the 2017 MTV VMAs
The stars pulled out all the stops when they stepped out on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.
There were a ton of metallic looks and embroidery, as well as many political statements, but it was hard to top Olivia Munn, who showed off her enviable long legs in a Nicolas Jebran long-sleeved mini that featured colorful embroidery and cut-out mesh paneling along the bodice. She paired the sexy dress with strappy silver heels and Sara Weinstock rings, finishing off her look with loose waves, a dark burgundy lip and matching nails.
PICS: Pink, Carey Hart and Daughter Willow Adorably Match in 3-Piece Suits at MTV VMAs
But it was Pink who gave us all the feels. She attended the awards show with her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter Willow, and the trio wore matching three-piece suits that took on even more meaning once she dedicated her Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award speech to her little girl.
Vanessa Hudgens slayed as well, giving us very Gwen Stefani vibes in this red ruffled Yanina Couture dress with sheer paneling. Stefani wore a similar dress by the same designer last year, when she attended her first red carpet event with boyfriend Blake Shelton, but the High School Musical alum made the look all her own by pairing it with strappy red sandals; a slicked back, voluminous bob; and a glittery red cateye.
RELATED: Katy Perry Wows in White on the MTV VMA Red Carpet
And we can't get enough of the sculptural white Stephane Rollard couture gown and dangly metallic circle earrings that Katy Perry kicked off her hosting duties with.
Not everyone could wow, however.
Noah Cyrus took to the red carpet in an oversized sweatshirt. While the look is a major trend in street style right now, even paired with thigh-high patent leather boots, it seemed way too casual for an awards show, even one as lax as the VMAs.
There's no denying that Nicki Minaj's bod looked bangin' in this pastel two-piece, but the choice of bubblegum latex was just, well, interesting. As if it wasn't enough of a statement on its own, the "No Frauds" rapper also paired the dominatrix-inspired look with a ton of silver jewelry, statement cut-out platforms, and a two-toned knee-length wig. Then again, she is Black Barbie!
WATCH: Cardi B Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting Demi Lovato On Stage at 2017 VMAs
And then there was Farrah Abraham, who we think was trying to channel a space princess with a sky-high ponytail, silver eye makeup, structured white top and thigh-high gold boots, which, in theory, does fit the whole space person trophy theme of the VMAs.
Click through the galleries below to see who else made our lists of best and craziest VMA looks.