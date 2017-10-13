Renee Zellweger Brightens Up the Red Carpet in Buttercup Yellow Dress -- See the Style!
For Renee Zellweger, yellow is a color that is always in season!
The 48-year-old actress turned heads in a stunning buttercup yellow Carolina Herrera dress when she hit the red carpet on Thursday night for the Same Kind of Different as Me premiere in Los Angeles, California.
With her hair swept up, Zellweger paired the fetching style with nude snakeskin pumps and a statement ring.
Joined by her co-stars -- Greg Kinnear, Djimon Hounsou, and Jon Voight -- Zellweger beamed even brighter as they posed alongside her in dark suits and jackets.
In the film, Kinear plays an international art dealer who befriends a homeless man (Hounsou) that ultimately helps him mend his marriage to his wife (Zellweger), who claims she had a dream about the man.
"I'm hoping that [moviegoers will] find it as moving a story as we all do," Zellweger said at the movie's premiere. "It's pretty inspirational."
Same Kind of Different as Me will be released on Oct. 20.
This isn't the first time fans have admired Zelwegger's red carpet style. In September 2016, while promoting Bridget Jones' Baby, she gave ET a very important fashion tip.
