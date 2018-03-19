Renée Zellweger Embodies Judy Garland in First Photo From Biopic

Spitting image! The first photo of Renée Zellweger playing Judy Garland in the upcoming biopic, Judy, has been released, and the 48-year-old actress certainly does “Miss Show Business” justice.

In the shot, Zellweger is rocking a brunette pixie cut and a black off-the-shoulder floral dress. Zellweger has her mouth open, singing while holding a microphone.

This certainly won’t be the first time she’ll sing in a film. Zellweger famously portrayed Roxie Hart in the 2002 musical adaptation of Chicago, which earned her an Oscar nomination.

According to Deadline, the film will take place during winter 1968, 30 years after Garland became a household name as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. The film will follow Garland as she prepares for her sold out run at The Talk of the Town nightclub. Garland died the next June.

The film is set to come out later this year, though a specific date has not been announced.

Zellweger has had a busy couple of years. Last fall, ET spoke with Zellweger and her co-star Greg Kinnear about their film Same Kind of Different as Me. Watch the clip below for the exclusive interview!

