'Reputation' Review: Taylor Swift Goes Bad, Boozy, and Boy-Crazy on Her Most Honest Album Yet

“I never trust a narcissist, but they love me / So I play 'em like a violin, and I make it look oh-so-easy.”

The opening line of “I Did Something Bad,” off of Taylor Swift’s newest album, Reputation, -- available now via iTunes -- is loaded with enough contradiction to make your head spin.

On one hand, it’s delightfully baffling to hear the word “narcissist” being levied by one of the world’s biggest pop stars -- who is literally launching a social media app that is entirely focused on herself. And yet, in its own frustrating way, the line is a cathartic moment of apparent honesty from an artist traditionally so guarded in “curated authenticity,” that we’ve never stopped questioning who the real Taylor is. If you choose to, it’s not hard to relate to the feeling -- allowing mistrust in your love life to consume you, to the point of treating every relationship as an exercise in futility.