The 'RHOC' Reunion Takes a Shocking Turn for Vicki, Tamra and Shannon -- See the Pics! (Exclusive)

Has hell frozen over in Orange County?

That’s the vibe we’re getting from ET’s exclusive first look at The Real Housewives of Orange County season 12 reunion. The all-cast sit-down kicks off Monday night, and at one point takes a shocking turn: Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador share a group hug!

The former friends tearfully embrace in a moment no one -- including the ladies -- saw coming. Host Andy Cohen looks stunned as Tamra and Vicki embrace. Tamra has been adamant about wanting nothing to do with her one-time bestie, going as far as to tell ET she wants her kicked off the show.

“I think some work needs to be done, think some people need to go,” Tamra told ET just a week ahead of filming the reunion. “When you have somebody that's constantly attacking your family and then turning around going, 'I'm the victim, I'm the victim, I just wanna have friends! I just want everyone to get along!' That's when it's hard for me.”

Tamra even wore a “You Need to Go Home” T-shirt to the reunion, a reference to Vicki’s season 12 tagline, “I go big or I go home, and I am not going home.”