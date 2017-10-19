‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says She’d Totally Kick Vicki Gunvalson Out of the Group (Exclusive)

Meghan King Edmonds is seemingly ready for the OG of the OC to retire.

“I don't have a history with Vicki [Gunvalson],” the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells ET. “I just never liked her, from the beginning ... she was nasty to me, but that's her MO.”

“She has a history with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge], where they were good friends,” she adds. “So, when you were good friends with somebody and you sever that, I think it's really hard to go back to [that].”

The cast this year has been pretty divided, with Shannon, Tamra and Meghan on one side, Vicki, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian on the other -- and Kelly Dodd floating somewhere in the middle. Meghan says she’s not sure the show can survive another season with such a fractured friend group.

“It's kind of awkward,” she notes. “I don't like having a bifurcated, like, clickiness. That's not fun. Nobody likes that … I want, like, everybody to get along and sit together and have fun and party together.”