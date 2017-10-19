‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says She’d Totally Kick Vicki Gunvalson Out of the Group (Exclusive)
Meghan King Edmonds is seemingly ready for the OG of the OC to retire.
“I don't have a history with Vicki [Gunvalson],” the Real Housewives of Orange County star tells ET. “I just never liked her, from the beginning ... she was nasty to me, but that's her MO.”
“She has a history with Shannon [Beador] and Tamra [Judge], where they were good friends,” she adds. “So, when you were good friends with somebody and you sever that, I think it's really hard to go back to [that].”
The cast this year has been pretty divided, with Shannon, Tamra and Meghan on one side, Vicki, Lydia McLaughlin and Peggy Sulahian on the other -- and Kelly Dodd floating somewhere in the middle. Meghan says she’s not sure the show can survive another season with such a fractured friend group.
“It's kind of awkward,” she notes. “I don't like having a bifurcated, like, clickiness. That's not fun. Nobody likes that … I want, like, everybody to get along and sit together and have fun and party together.”
Meghan has been somewhat of the group’s referee this season, calling her co-stars out on their missteps.
“‘You're out!’” she jokes. “If only I could say that … ‘Vicki, you're out. Bye! No more lies.’ See ya.”
Meghan confronted Vicki earlier this season about perpetuating the rumor that Tamra’s husband, Eddie, is gay. Vicki has been adamant that she didn’t perpetuate it, just repeated it.
“I don't think necessarily that Vicki is homophobic, in the sense that she thinks gays are lesser than,” Meghan shares. “But I do think that her accusations are coming from a homophobic root. And it's just, it's petty, and she just needs to drop it. It's just it's not a good look and it's disrespectful.”
Still, the new mom promises the group will put aside their differences and have fun -- all together -- on the all-cast trip to Iceland, which kicks off on Monday night’s episode.
“Kelly said it best when she said, ‘We've landed on Mars,’” Meghan says. “I mean, there was craziness … people laughed and cried, and screamed and drank... and drank and drank.”
“I think everybody gets along with with Vicki.” she continues. “Well, actually don’t quote me on that. I might have spoken too soon … everybody has fun with Vicki.”
“But, like, it can't last,” Meghan says. Shannon previously told ET she and Tamra went into a “different mindset” while in Iceland in order to be civil with Vicki, but the moment they got back to California, it was back to no communication.
“It's, like, I'm going to hold my breath under water for 10 seconds,” Meghan explains. “I can't do it for 3 days but, like, 10 seconds? I got this.”
Tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo to see just how the Iceland trip goes. For more with Meghan, check out the video below.