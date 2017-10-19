‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says She’s ‘Obsessed With Motherhood' and Wants 5 More Kids! (Exclusive)

Meghan King Edmonds has found her calling.

“I'm so obsessed with motherhood,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star gushes to ET. “It's all consuming. It's all you do. That's all you care about. Everything else is just peripheral.”

The 33-year-old gave birth to her first child, Aspen, in November 2016. She says she actually planned to walk away from the hit Bravo series after giving birth, but realized she can’t let motherhood be her whole life.

“Aspen was, like, three months old when filming started and at that point, I was like, 'Oh my god! Get me out of the house. I need to be back in with my friends,’” she shares. “I thought I was going to be this, like, stay-at-home mom and give up [my businesses], everything ... it's been a balancing act, but I'm so glad I went back to everything.”

“I’m still me,” Meghan adds. “I just have a baby, too.”