'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds' Stepdaughter Hayley Suffering PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

Hayley Edmonds is still recuperating emotionally.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds opened up to ET's Brice Sander on Monday about how her stepdaughter is doing after attending the Jason Aldean show at the Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month, which has become the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"She's not good, as you can imagine," the 33-year-old reality star shared. "She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It's horrible."

"She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years," King continued. "But we're just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn't stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, 'No, let's go,' 'cause Haley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, 'No, we've got to keep going.'"

King went on to reveal that Hayley is seeking treatment after the trauma.

"I'm really proud of her because I think she's been through a lot in the last couple of years," King explained. "And a lot of times, it's easier for people just to retreat into their emotions, rather than to feel them and express them."

"Haley's doing great with this. She sought out group therapy," she added. "She said it went really well and she's trucking ahead in life and moving on. I'm really proud of her. She's growing up."

After the tragedy occurred, Hayley shared pictures on Instagram from right before the shooting happened, writing, "I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family."

Thankfully, Hayley is OK and working through the lingering trauma.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays on Bravo.

