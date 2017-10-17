News

'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds' Stepdaughter Hayley Suffering PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

By Alex Ungerman‍

Hayley Edmonds is still recuperating emotionally.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds opened up to ET's Brice Sander on Monday about how her stepdaughter is doing after attending the Jason Aldean show at the Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month, which has become the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"She's not good, as you can imagine," the 33-year-old reality star shared. "She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It's horrible."

"She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years," King continued. "But we're just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn't stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, 'No, let's go,' 'cause Haley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, 'No, we've got to keep going.'"

King went on to reveal that Hayley is seeking treatment after the trauma.

"I'm really proud of her because I think she's been through a lot in the last couple of years," King explained. "And a lot of times, it's easier for people just to retreat into their emotions, rather than to feel them and express them."

"Haley's doing great with this. She sought out group therapy," she added. "She said it went really well and she's trucking ahead in life and moving on. I'm really proud of her. She's growing up."

After the tragedy occurred, Hayley shared pictures on Instagram from right before the shooting happened, writing, "I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family."

These pictures were taken 6 minutes before the shooting started. I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family. I'll never forget this night unfortunately, but I am so thankful how lucky and fortunate we were to have made it out of there. I've never felt such a feeling as I did knowing I had to run to save my own life. My best friend and I ran while everyone else ducked for cover and we didn't look back. I think that's why we are here right now, alive. We didn't think we just ran and stayed together. I hope I never have to experience such a traumatic moment ever again. The world is a cruel place and I don't even know how to comment on such an unbelievable tragedy. I am so thankful that every single person I knew is home safe and sound now and feel such guilt and sadness for the people who are suffering. I can't help but think my mom was watching over us last night. I have no other explanation for all of us making it out of there alive. I love you all and I am safe and sound with my sister and brother and law tonight who are keeping me company. Wishing nothing but good thoughts for the people who were affected❤️ #prayforvegas #route91harvest

A post shared by Hayley Edmonds♡ (@hayleyedmonds15) on

Thankfully, Hayley is OK and working through the lingering trauma.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays on Bravo.

