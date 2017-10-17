'RHOC' Star Meghan King Edmonds' Stepdaughter Hayley Suffering PTSD After Surviving Vegas Shooting (Exclusive)

Hayley Edmonds is still recuperating emotionally.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds opened up to ET's Brice Sander on Monday about how her stepdaughter is doing after attending the Jason Aldean show at the Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas earlier this month, which has become the site of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"She's not good, as you can imagine," the 33-year-old reality star shared. "She has some PTSD and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It's the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It's horrible."