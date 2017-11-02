‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian Names Her Biggest ‘Bully’ After Being Pushed to Her ‘Limit’ in Iceland (Exclusive)

Peggy Sulahian admits she hasn’t loved every minute of her Real Housewives experience.

“[It was] very challenging,” she confesses. “One percent of the time I enjoyed it. The other 99, I was trying to figure it out. But, it was a good experience, because I met the ladies and they’re nice women -- when they’re not in front of the cameras.”

ET caught up with Bravo’s 100th Housewife at The Quiet Woman restaurant and bar in Corona Del Mar, California, to get her thoughts on her first season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The only two women Peggy says she can count as “true friends” after her first season on the show are Lydia McLaughlin, who introduced her to the group, and Vicki Gunvalson. She alleges her other co-stars are nasty just for the sake of TV, which has led to what she calls the biggest misconception about her -- that she’s hard to understand.

“That’s B.S., because I know four languages,” Peggy says. “I know how to read and write Armenian, all my friends went to an Armenian school, all my friends are Armenian, even after high school they are all Armenian. Even in college, when I turned up at UCLA, there’s Americans around me, there’s different cultures, but it was very difficult for me to adapt to.”