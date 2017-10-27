‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge on Reconnecting With Vicki Gunvalson in Iceland -- and Why It Didn’t Last (Exclusive)

Different country, different mindset.

That’s the motto Tamra Judge lived by while on The Real Housewives of Orange County’s all-cast trip to Iceland, where she had to play nice with friend-turned-enemy Vicki Gunvalson.

“Shannon [Beador] and I talked prior and I said, ‘Listen, I can't carry this hostility and this anger,’ especially after I met with Vicki and that didn't go well,” Tamra tells ET. “After that, I sort of knew where my place was. We will never be friends, but, you know what? Maybe we can go out, go to Iceland, have fun, not get too deep about our friendship. That's it. And that's what we decided to do.”

ET chatted with the star at The Quiet Woman restaurant and bar in Corona Del Mar, California, as seen on the Bravo show, to get all the scoop on what’s still to come in season 12’s final few episodes.

“I'm not saying I don't care about [Vicki], ‘cause I did care about her,” Tamra shares. “But when you get hurt so bad, it's just, like, whatever.”

On Monday night’s episode, Tamra and Vicki have an emotional exchange in front of all the women about their falling out. Tamra ends up in tears, asking Vicki why she chose a man -- Brooks Ayers -- over her, her so-called “best friend.”