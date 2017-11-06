‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Shares Update on Relationship With Her Estranged Daughter, Sidney (Exclusive)

Tamra Judge isn’t giving up hope on reconnecting with her daughter, Sidney.

“[There’s] not a whole lot of movement between the two of us,” she admits to ET. “But I’m very hopeful, because I feel like if she’s removed from [home] – she’s [at college] out of state -- she’s on the East Coast, so just the fact that she’s living on her own and thinking on her own, I think it will be really good for her. I really do.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s relationship with her 18-year-old daughter has been strained since her 2011 divorce from Sidney’s father, Simon Barney. The two had not seen each other in more than three years, but reconnected briefly when Sidney extended an invite to her high school graduation this past spring.

Things appeared to be moving in a positive direction, but took a turn for the worse when season 12 of Real Housewives premiered in July. Tamra addressed their relationship on the premiere, prompting Sidney to share a since-deleted Facebook post, attacking her mother and her choice to continue on the Bravo series. Tamra’s feelings were understandably hurt, but her love for Sidney remains.

“She’s a good girl,” she says with a smile. “I think we’re a lot alike … I know it’s gonna turn out really well.”