'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott Responds to Sparkle Dog Food Haters (Exclusive)

Kameron Westcott isn’t here for your Sparkle Dog hate.
The Real Housewives of Dallas star recently launched a line of pink dog food, to a lot of love -- and some not-so-nice Amazon reviews of the product, which have gone viral.
“They are some haters!” Kameron tells ET. “I mean, I didn't even realize how many haters there are in this world, it makes me so sad. When somebody is doing such a great thing for, you know, a charity. You know, we're partnered with Susan G. Komen, and part of our proceeds donate to Susan G. Komen, and so, we're very excited about that.”
“There's a lot of positive things with our dog food,” she adds. “Dogs seem to love it. So, I can just hold my head up high and be so excited, 'cause it's going well.”
When asked if she has a message for the haters, Kameron simply said, “Just watch out. I’ll find you soon,” with a laugh.
Kameron and her co-star, D’Andra Simmons, stepped out for the Vanderpump Dog Gala in Los Angeles last Thursday, where they teased ET with what to expect from part two of RHOD reunion, airing Monday night.
“Apparently, it's more fireworks than the first,” D’Andra shares. “So, if you want drama, you're gonna get it for sure.”
The stars admit they got all the answers they needed from the sit-down, though they’re not sure fans will get everything they want.
“They cut some stuff out, too, so viewers don't get to see half the stuff we really asked,” Kameron says. “So, that's kinda the annoying part.”
The ladies say they’re enjoying their time away from the cameras for now, though they’re both open to returning for season three.
“I'm honored if they want me back and I'd be so excited,” Kameron gushes. “But also, it's scary again, you know?”
“I'm not one to draw the line in the sand and say, 'I won't film with this person,' or 'I won't do that,' because I think it's a great experience,” D’Andra says. “I've had a great experience this year. There's always acrimony, it's a Housewives show! So, in the end, I enjoyed it. It was fun. So, I would love to come back if they ask us back and, you know, we'll see what happens!”
Tune into the conclusion of The Real Housewives of Dallas season two Monday at 10 p.m. ET, after the season finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo.
