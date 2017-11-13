'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott Responds to Sparkle Dog Food Haters (Exclusive)

Kameron Westcott isn’t here for your Sparkle Dog hate.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star recently launched a line of pink dog food, to a lot of love -- and some not-so-nice Amazon reviews of the product, which have gone viral.

“They are some haters!” Kameron tells ET. “I mean, I didn't even realize how many haters there are in this world, it makes me so sad. When somebody is doing such a great thing for, you know, a charity. You know, we're partnered with Susan G. Komen, and part of our proceeds donate to Susan G. Komen, and so, we're very excited about that.”

“There's a lot of positive things with our dog food,” she adds. “Dogs seem to love it. So, I can just hold my head up high and be so excited, 'cause it's going well.”

When asked if she has a message for the haters, Kameron simply said, “Just watch out. I’ll find you soon,” with a laugh.

Kameron and her co-star, D’Andra Simmons, stepped out for the Vanderpump Dog Gala in Los Angeles last Thursday, where they teased ET with what to expect from part two of RHOD reunion, airing Monday night.