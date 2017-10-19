‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Promises Reunion Will Be ‘Fire’ -- From All Sides (Exclusive)

LeeAnne Locken says she didn’t hold back at the Real Housewives of Dallas season two reunion taping.

“I'm not in stripes, or orange, or whatever they put prisoners in these days,” she jokes. “I honestly, I get a little tired of hearing [my co-stars] constantly being like, 'I'm scared, I'm scared.' But then you're joking about it in your confessionals, and you're -- you make jokes of it?”

“Then, when push comes to shove, you wanna hold me to the flames like it's your job to judge me,” she adds. “The reality is, I've never touched a person on this cast. I've never raised my hand back to a person on this cast. I mean, get real.”

Instead, LeeAnne says she fought with her words, going in hard on co-stars Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber.

“[It was] fire, just fire,” she teases. “There were some good matches. I will say, I was really proud of the new girls. I was really proud.”

Those “new girls” would be LeeAnne’s longtime pal, D’Andra Simmons, and her neighbor, Kameron Westcott. LeeAnne says those were the only two co-stars she was talking to before the reunion, and the only two she’s speaking with after, too.