‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Promises Reunion Will Be ‘Fire’ -- From All Sides (Exclusive)
LeeAnne Locken says she didn’t hold back at the Real Housewives of Dallas season two reunion taping.
“I'm not in stripes, or orange, or whatever they put prisoners in these days,” she jokes. “I honestly, I get a little tired of hearing [my co-stars] constantly being like, 'I'm scared, I'm scared.' But then you're joking about it in your confessionals, and you're -- you make jokes of it?”
“Then, when push comes to shove, you wanna hold me to the flames like it's your job to judge me,” she adds. “The reality is, I've never touched a person on this cast. I've never raised my hand back to a person on this cast. I mean, get real.”
Instead, LeeAnne says she fought with her words, going in hard on co-stars Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber.
“[It was] fire, just fire,” she teases. “There were some good matches. I will say, I was really proud of the new girls. I was really proud.”
Those “new girls” would be LeeAnne’s longtime pal, D’Andra Simmons, and her neighbor, Kameron Westcott. LeeAnne says those were the only two co-stars she was talking to before the reunion, and the only two she’s speaking with after, too.
“That's what I love about D'Andra and Kam, they're just real girls,” she says.
The fact that LeeAnne and Brandi aren’t speaking might seem weird to some viewers who aren’t paying attention to the co-stars’ social media. When season two premiered earlier this year, Brandi started to distance herself from LeeAnne -- and even claimed she was nearly fired from the Bravo show. LeeAnne promises fans will see the beginning of the end of their friendship play out in this season’s final two episodes.
“I was genuinely hurt,” LeeAnne shares. “You'll see some wonderful, manufactured situations, and some manipulation.”
Still, this season wasn’t all bad for LeeAnne. Her longtime boyfriend, Rich Emberlin, popped the question -- and LeeAnne kept the engagement news a secret for a year so it could play out on TV.
“When Rich asked me to marry him, that's a moment that I'm going to love having on camera for the rest of my life,” she gushes. “The night before the reunion, he held my hand and we laid in bed and he said, 'Babe, no matter what happens, just remember, I'm home. You can always come home, I'm always gonna be here. It's not gonna change my love for you, it's not gonna change our lives.' You know? And that stability is something I haven't had.”
The couple is in the early planning stages of their wedding, which will likely take place at the end of summer 2018.
“I want it to be somewhat a little cooler, so we can do, like, an indoor-outdoor,” LeeAnne gushes. “That perfect, 70-degree week.”
The 50-year-old star has held onto her “dream wedding dress,” a cream Badgley Mischka, for years. But now that she’s actually engaged, she says she might ditch the vintage piece for something new.
“There are so many fabulous designers in town that, I mean, I had a local designer do my dress for the reunion,” she spills. “So, when you live like I live, which is knowing everyone in my community, your community really just wants to come out, and rally around you. And I can't imagine my wedding to be any different.”
That community doesn’t include all her co-stars, though. No surprise here, LeeAnne says the only two cast mates snagging an invite to her wedding -- as of now -- will be D’Andra and Kameron.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.