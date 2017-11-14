‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Accuses Danielle Staub of Being on Drugs -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Dolores Catania is doubling down on her doubt in Danielle Staub.
On the next episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores meets up with longtime pal Teresa Giudice to work through their issues -- and ET has your exclusive first look. Teresa wants answers on why Dolores hasn’t been “sticking up” for her, while Dolores wants to know why Teresa would ever believe Danielle over her.
“I’m glad that I’m meeting with Dolores,” Teresa shares. “Listen, I’ve known Dolores a long time. I wanna see where her head’s at, but if she really said what she said to Danielle, I don’t need friends like that.”
Teresa is referencing Danielle’s accusation that Dolores confided in her that Teresa only cares about money, something Dolores denies having said.
“Listen, I’m, like, trying to wrap my head around this. I’ve been seeing, you know, how you’ve been with me. Your whole vibe, it’s like, you haven’t been sticking up for me.”
“You’re believing some crazy b***h over me right now,” Dolores tells Teresa.
“So, why would she f**king lie then?” Teresa asks.
‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Consulted Cops to Learn How to Handle Danielle Staub (Exclusive)
“I don’t know if she’s so crazy that she thinks that conversation happened, or that she’s trying to put a wedge between us so that she can hurt you,” Dolores replies. “It’s one of two things. I just want to give you this advice: don’t trust her. There’s something so not right, something so not right with her. I think she does something, drugs or something. I don’t know. I think she does, for real.”
“I think maybe she’s on medication for being crazy,” she continues. “I don’t know what she does. She’s pathological. She makes up lies.”
ET recently caught up with Dolores at the Vanderpump Dog Gala in Los Angeles, where she opened up about her and Teresa’s sit-down, admitting she was surprised her friend of more than 20 years would doubt her.
Teresa Giudice Secretly Apologized to Danielle Staub Ahead of Her ‘Real Housewives’ Return (Exclusive)
“She's confused, she's been through a lot,” Dolores tells ET. “You'll see, I reach out and ask for advice on how to handle that, and then my family brings me back to reality and says, 'Look what she's been through. Cut her some slack,' which I do, but... it gets to be a little overboard.”
“What Danielle lied about is so irrelevant in our lives,” she adds. “There's so much more important stuff that we talk about at that moment. Danielle's history of doing this, I mean, it's like her job that she makes things up in every season that she's been on, with different things. Nothing transpired when I was there, not one word. It was a very short exchange and I left. I'm telling the truth, I'm always telling the truth -- even if it's not the popular vote, I tell the truth, and that's it.”
Watch more of our chat in the video below -- including what she would think of Danielle joining the cast full-time -- and tune into The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.