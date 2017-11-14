‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Accuses Danielle Staub of Being on Drugs -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Dolores Catania is doubling down on her doubt in Danielle Staub.

On the next episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dolores meets up with longtime pal Teresa Giudice to work through their issues -- and ET has your exclusive first look. Teresa wants answers on why Dolores hasn’t been “sticking up” for her, while Dolores wants to know why Teresa would ever believe Danielle over her.

“I’m glad that I’m meeting with Dolores,” Teresa shares. “Listen, I’ve known Dolores a long time. I wanna see where her head’s at, but if she really said what she said to Danielle, I don’t need friends like that.”

Teresa is referencing Danielle’s accusation that Dolores confided in her that Teresa only cares about money, something Dolores denies having said.

“Listen, I’m, like, trying to wrap my head around this. I’ve been seeing, you know, how you’ve been with me. Your whole vibe, it’s like, you haven’t been sticking up for me.”

“You’re believing some crazy b***h over me right now,” Dolores tells Teresa.

“So, why would she f**king lie then?” Teresa asks.