‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Consulted Cops to Learn How to Handle Danielle Staub (Exclusive)

Dolores Catania wasn’t on board with Danielle Staub’s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“I think it’s something we all could’ve done without,” Dolores tells ET. “I gave her the benefit of the doubt. Even hearing specific details from, not just one person, everybody can't be wrong.”

“I started out with her with a clean slate, and somebody said to me, 'So, how's it going with Danielle?'” she adds. “I say, 'She seems OK. She likes animals, she seems, like, good with kids. She seems nice.' They're like, 'Just wait. Just wait.' So, sure enough, she showed her true colors very early in.”

The pair have a screaming match on this week’s episode, after Dolores says Danielle made up comments Danielle says Dolores made about Teresa Giudice.

“What she does is, she pushes people’s buttons,” Dolores shares, “waits for a reaction, then acts like the victim. I've never seen this behavior before, so I called in my brother and my father, who are cops. And I said, ‘She's getting me to a point, I'm not gonna be able to handle this.’”

“They're like, she's a professional victim,” she continues. “You just described that. The best thing you can do is ignore her, it'll drive her crazy. And I did. And then who'd she start on? My friend, [Siggy Flicker].”