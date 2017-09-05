‘RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Flaunts Her Bikini Bod & Says She’s ‘#Happy’ One Month After Tom D’Agostino Split
Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps is bidding farewell to summer and marriage drama with one sexy snap!
The 52-year-old reality star announced her surprising divorce from her husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino, in August. On Monday, she declared she’s “happy” while soaking up the sun in a red bikini.
“Goodbye summer ☀️,” she captioned a full-length boat pic, which showed off her amazing bikini bod, on Instagram. “You were a warm friend and here just when I needed you most.💛 #seeyounextyear #thankful #summer.”
The reality star shared more from her fun-filled Labor Day on the water, posting a video of her steering the boat with a big smile on her face.
Showing just how content she is, de Lesseps then hashtagged the clip “#happy.”
“It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...?” she wrote, before adding, “#i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer.”
The posts come ahead of the television star’s tell-all interview with Andy Cohen, which airs on Bravo on Wednesday.
In the special, titled Watch What Happens Live One-on-One With Luann de Lesseps, the former “Countess” reveals the phone call that was the “final straw” in her marriage.
“Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they went out with a group of people and I didn’t know about it,” she shared in a preview of the episode. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So for me, that was, like, the final straw. I can’t do this anymore.”
