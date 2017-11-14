Ric Flair Makes an Emotional Surprise Appearance at WWE Smackdown as Daughter Charlotte Wins Women's Title
Retired professional wrestler Ric Flair made his emotional return to the ring on Tuesday, to celebrate his daughter Charlotte Flair's big win.
After Charlotte won her sixth WWE women's championship over Natalya, the overjoyed athlete held the championship belt above her head triumphantly when she was surprised by her Hall of Famer dad, who came out to greet her.
The unexpected appearance, which seemed to genuinely take Charlotte by surprise, brought the audience to their feet as the pair embraced in an emotional hug.
The 68-year-old icon adorably bowed down to his 31-year-old daughter, and the pair held their hands high, victorious as they smiled for the cheering crowd.
NEWS: WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in ICU, Rep Asks for 'Prayers'
The retired wrestler was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in mid-August with heart-related issues, for which his manager, Melinda Morris Zanoni, asked for prayers.
The WWE legend ended up spending five weeks in the hospital and was given low odds of survival, but he managed to pull through.
NEWS: Ric Flair Shares Inspirational NSFW Message After Health Scare
With the beloved star's unannounced return and the recent release of his ESPN 30 for 30: Nature Boy special that aired last week, could this sweet moment be the start of a Ric Flair renaissance?
For another heartwarming WWE moment that took place in the squared circle earlier this year, check out the video below.