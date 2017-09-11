Richard Branson Shares Photos of Devastating Hurricane Damage on Necker Island, Pledges Aid to Irma Victims

The once idyllic island has attracted many celebrities over the years, with actress Kate Winslet recently recalling how she met her husband, Ned Rocknroll, while vacationing at the exclusive hotspot.

"I met my husband in a house fire," she told ET about Rocknroll, who is Branson’s nephew and was also vacationing at the resort at the time. "He was the only dude to have a head torch and a pair of shoes, everyone else left everything behind. I took a bra and passports and my children."

"So I married him!" she continued. "I was like, 'I'll go for the guy with a head torch!'"

Other stars who have frequented the island include One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, former U.S. president Barack Obama, songstress Mariah Carey, musician Sir Mick Jagger and models Kate Moss and Rachel Hunter.