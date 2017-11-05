Richard Dreyfuss' Son Harry Claims Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was 18

"Once again Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg. He’d snuck in," Harry claims, adding his father was so engrossed in the script that he didn't notice. "At this point I didn’t think there was anything I could do short of alerting my dad to what was happening. But I didn’t want to start a feud between them. I didn’t want the play to be threatened. This job really mattered to my dad, and Kevin was his boss."

Harry continued, "Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage. I was trying to warn him without alerting my dad, who still had his eyes glued to the page. I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d want to work with this man. Kevin had no reaction and kept his hand there. My eyes went back to the script and I kept reading."

Richard and his son left Spacey's apartment later that night, and Harry alleges that "other than being a shy kid who obviously admired Kevin Spacey a lot, I never once gave him a signal that I would want to be with him in that way."

Harry says he didn't tell his father until "four or five years after the incident" and that Dreyfuss "was furious," but Harry -- who had taken to telling the story at parties for laughs -- begged him not to make a big deal out of it. Harry says he changed his mind after the Harvey Weinstein allegations became public, and realized the importance of adding his voice to "the people who are demanding a better world. A world in which powerful men are no longer allowed to feel safe to do this, or far worse."