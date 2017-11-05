Richard Dreyfuss' Son Harry Claims Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was 18
Another actor is speaking out about Kevin Spacey's sexual harassment allegations.
The son of Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, Harry, shared a personal essay with BuzzFeed News on Saturday, claiming Spacey, 58, "groped" him back in 2008. At the time of the alleged incident, Harry was an 18-year-old in high school and had accompanied his father to the House of Cards star's London apartment during Christmas break to rehearse lines for the play, Complicit, directed by Spacey.
ET has reached out to Spacey's lawyer for comment. Buzzfeed quoted Bryan Freedman, a lawyer representing Spacey, who says Spacey denies Harry's claim: “Let me be clear, Mr. Spacey absolutely denies the allegations.”
Harry, now 27, says he initially warmed to Spacey, dubbing him one of his "idols" and finding him "so nice." The three men were reading the script -- Harry reading the part of his dad's wife in the play -- when Spacey allegedly put his hand on Harry's thigh.
"Finally I became suspicious. It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place," Harry writes. "He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, 'Surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad.' But his hand stayed there."
Harry alleges in his essay that he tried to put some distance between himself and Spacey a couple of times, but in each instance, he says the actor followed him and resumed his stance.
"I was unable to process what was happening: My dad and I were pretending to be lovers in a play while Kevin Spacey was trying to seduce me and all the while in real life I was a hapless, straight virgin who just wanted to become a famous actor," he writes.
Harry later claims he added "one more layer of protection" by firmly placing his own hands on his thighs, palms down, in an effort for Spacey to "take the hint."
"Once again Kevin followed me, sat down, and with considerable effort, slid his hand between my right hand and my right leg. He’d snuck in," Harry claims, adding his father was so engrossed in the script that he didn't notice. "At this point I didn’t think there was anything I could do short of alerting my dad to what was happening. But I didn’t want to start a feud between them. I didn’t want the play to be threatened. This job really mattered to my dad, and Kevin was his boss."
Harry continued, "Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage. I was trying to warn him without alerting my dad, who still had his eyes glued to the page. I thought I was protecting everyone. I was protecting my dad’s career. I was protecting Kevin, who my dad surely would have tried to punch. I was protecting myself, because I thought one day I’d want to work with this man. Kevin had no reaction and kept his hand there. My eyes went back to the script and I kept reading."
Richard and his son left Spacey's apartment later that night, and Harry alleges that "other than being a shy kid who obviously admired Kevin Spacey a lot, I never once gave him a signal that I would want to be with him in that way."
Harry says he didn't tell his father until "four or five years after the incident" and that Dreyfuss "was furious," but Harry -- who had taken to telling the story at parties for laughs -- begged him not to make a big deal out of it. Harry says he changed his mind after the Harvey Weinstein allegations became public, and realized the importance of adding his voice to "the people who are demanding a better world. A world in which powerful men are no longer allowed to feel safe to do this, or far worse."
"In retrospect, what disgusts me about Kevin was how safe he did feel," Harry writes. "He knew he could fondle me in a room with my father and that I wouldn’t say a word. He knew I wouldn’t have had the guts. And I didn’t."
"This was never a funny story," he continues. "Rather than a punchline, I hope my story can serve as inspiration to others who may have felt that they couldn’t or shouldn’t speak up until now."
Dreyfuss tweeted about his son on Saturday.
"I love my son @harrydreyfuss more than I could explain with all the words in the world," he tweeted. "And I am so incredibly proud of him right now."
Over the past week, Spacey has faced multiple allegations of unwanted sexual advances toward young men following a public statement from actor Anthony Rapp stating that Spacey allegedly tried to seduce him when he was 14 years old.
Vulturereached out to Spacey's reps last week for comment on another man alleging that he had a sexual relationship with the actor when he was a teenager, and reported that the actor's attorney responded in an email that Spacey "absolutely denies the allegations."
Spacey's rep at the time released a statement to ET on Wednesday stating, "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."