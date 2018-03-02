Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive at Florida Home

Rick Ross has been rushed to the hospital.

Emergency teams were called to the 42-year-old rapper's Florida home on Thursday morning after he was found unresponsive, ET confirms.

According to a dispatch record, obtained by ET, 911 was called after someone discovered Ross "slobbing at the mouth" when they tried to wake him. Local police were alerted when Ross, who has a history of seizures, became combative. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Ross is reportedly in a Miami area hospital getting treatment from the cardio unit, with signs that he may have suffered a heart attack. According to TMZ, Ross is on ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is essentially a form of life support.

In 2011, the rapper suffered two seizures within a six-hour period. He was hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama, but later told BET’s 106 & Park, “It was a case of me not getting enough rest, enough sleep. I would get two hours of sleep and keep moving.”

ET has reached out to Ross' rep for comment.

