Rick Ross Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive at Florida Home

Rick Ross has been rushed to the hospital.

Emergency teams were called to the 42-year-old rapper's Florida home on Thursday morning after he was found unresponsive, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was the first to report the news, reporting that 911 was called after someone discovered Ross "slobbing at the mouth" when they tried to wake him. Local police were alerted when Ross, who has a history of seizures, became combative.

Ross is reportedly in a Miami area hospital getting treatment from the cardio unit, with signs that he may have suffered a heart attack. According to TMZ, Ross is on ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which is essentially a form of life support.

In 2011, the rapper suffered two seizures within a six-hour period. He was hospitalized in Birmingham, Alabama, but later told BET’s 106 & Park, “It was a case of me not getting enough rest, enough sleep. I would get two hours of sleep and keep moving.”

ET has reached out to Ross' rep for comment.

