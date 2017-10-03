Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and More Celebs Head to Puerto Rico to Lend Their Support

In times of need celebrities are stepping up to lend a hand.

Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and many other Latino artists traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday to help sort through donations and connect with people who have lost their homes and belongings in wake of Hurricane Maria. Upon their arrival, the stars held a press conference at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

"Por ahí vamos #PuertoRico #allin4PR," which translates to "On our way," wrote Martin alongside an Instagram pic of himself with Puerto Rican singers Chayanne, Nicky Jam and Fonsi.