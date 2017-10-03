Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and More Celebs Head to Puerto Rico to Lend Their Support
In times of need celebrities are stepping up to lend a hand.
Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi and many other Latino artists traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Monday to help sort through donations and connect with people who have lost their homes and belongings in wake of Hurricane Maria. Upon their arrival, the stars held a press conference at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.
"Por ahí vamos #PuertoRico #allin4PR," which translates to "On our way," wrote Martin alongside an Instagram pic of himself with Puerto Rican singers Chayanne, Nicky Jam and Fonsi.
The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer also met up with the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz.
"With a Puerto Rican hero. Mayor of SanJuan Puerto Rico Honorable Carmen Yulin Cruz. Thank you for all you do," Martin wrote alongside a selfie of the two.
Gloria and Emilio Estefan also flew to Puerto Rico on Monday, visiting hospitals and providing supplies to those in need.
"An amazing day in 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico! Spreading love, supplies and prayers to the people of this beautiful island!" the "Conga" singer her Instagram post.
The "Despacito" singer also shared a handful of images on social media of their trip to the island. "Today was a day filled with emotions. Puerto Rico will rise, stronger than ever. Thank you to everyone who was part of this mission. United we are stronger!! Thank you," Fonsi captioned his post.
Additionally, Bethenny Frankel is also visiting the U.S. territory and documenting her experience on social media.
"People are starving, without proper medication and living in mud and debris. Babies are being washed in the streets. People grabbing at the trucks for anything they can find to help their families. These people need your help. Please donate at http://www.bstrongdeliveringgood.org/bstrong/ #100percent #BStrong #thisiscrisis," the former Real Housewives of New York City star captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday.
Additionally, Enrique Iglesias announced that he's teaming up with Omaze, giving fans the opportunity to meet him backstage at one of his Miami or Houston shows. The singer shared that he is raising money for Save the Children, who are providing relief in Puerto Rico, Texas, Florida and Mexico.
