Ricky Martin Opens Up About Wedding Plans to Fiance Jwan Yosef: 'We’re a Modern Family'

The happy couple, who originally met on Instagram, began dating in April 2016 and were engaged by November of that year.

"Planning a wedding is super overwhelming," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer said. "We want to do it right, hopefully next spring. We’ll do the three-day event as I call it. And we still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from."

Martin explained that he wants as much family at the wedding as possible, which could be difficult since both he and Yosef have loved ones abroad.

"Most of my fiancé’s family is from Syria," he said. "So maybe they won’t be able to come into this country. So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain. We don’t know yet, but it’s going to be a great event."