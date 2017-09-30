Ricky Martin Opens Up About Wedding Plans to Fiance Jwan Yosef: 'We’re a Modern Family'
There are wedding bells in Ricky Martin's future!
The 45-year-old pop sensation recently sat down with Ocean Drive magazine and opened up about the upcoming wedding with fiancé, Jwan Yosef. Martin told the magazine that he was single for two and a half years before meeting Yosef, but there was immediate chemistry when they met.
"From the moment we shook hands for the first time, I knew this was special," he gushed. "He felt the same thing, and then everything was so organic. You cannot force things, and when things are very evident you just have to go with the flow and enjoy and help the inevitable in this case."
The happy couple, who originally met on Instagram, began dating in April 2016 and were engaged by November of that year.
"Planning a wedding is super overwhelming," the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer said. "We want to do it right, hopefully next spring. We’ll do the three-day event as I call it. And we still don’t know where we will do it, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico or in Sweden, where my fiancé is from, or in Spain, where I am also from."
Martin explained that he wants as much family at the wedding as possible, which could be difficult since both he and Yosef have loved ones abroad.
"Most of my fiancé’s family is from Syria," he said. "So maybe they won’t be able to come into this country. So we might consider doing it in Stockholm or in Spain. We don’t know yet, but it’s going to be a great event."
No matter where he and Yosef walk down the aisle, Martin says that he wants their wedding to be a public event.
"People will be talking about it," he quipped. "We’re a modern family, and I think people need to see, and I want to normalize the beauty of our family. That’s why I’m making it public and I am going to share my wedding with the world."
Martin stars in FX's upcoming series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which will hit TV screens in 2018.