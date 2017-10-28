Rihanna Channels Queen Nefertiti for 'Vogue Arabia'

Nefertiti ruled Egypt with her husband, Pharaoh Akhenaten, from 1353 to 1336 B.C. She's best known for her painted sandstone bust, which was rediscovered in 1913 and became a global icon of feminine beauty and power. Her name means "the beautiful one has come."

“Rihanna is the modern queen Nefertiti: powerful, intelligent, extremely beautiful, innovative, and revolutionary," Anya Ziourova, who styled Rihanna for the shoot, told Refinery 29 earlier this week.

"I wanted something that hadn’t been done with Rihanna before even though she makes bold, amazing fashion choices," she continued. "I wanted to find something special, and it was important for the concept to fit within the Middle Eastern market.”

For more on Rihanna, watch the video below.