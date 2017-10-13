Rihanna is a style icon, and now she’s sharing her tips for women and men.

The singer spoke with The Cut on Friday at Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York City at a “pep rally” for her Fenty x Puma fall 2018 collection, where she held a masterclass as part of her “Fenty University.”



Perhaps the biggest secret to being as ​fierce​ as Rihanna​ is understanding how to dress for your body no matter the shape.



“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day -- the next week ​-- I need something oversized,” she shared. “I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”