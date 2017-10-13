Rihanna Embraces Her 'Fluctuating' Body Type: 'I Pay Attention When I Go Into the Closet'
Rihanna is a style icon, and now she’s sharing her tips for women and men.
The singer spoke with The Cut on Friday at Bloomingdale’s flagship store in New York City at a “pep rally” for her Fenty x Puma fall 2018 collection, where she held a masterclass as part of her “Fenty University.”
Perhaps the biggest secret to being as fierce as Rihanna is understanding how to dress for your body no matter the shape.
“I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day -- the next week -- I need something oversized,” she shared. “I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”
“I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing,” the 29-year-old added.
Rihanna also cautioned against trying to keep up with the latest looks on social media.
“Instagram is the death of all trends,” the Fenty Beauty mogul said. “Once it gets there, it’s too late. It’s gone. I’m so over it. I can’t; I can’t deal.”
But Rihanna was also taking the fellas to school when it comes to fashion. “I don’t want to see my boyfriend wearing flip-flops when he’s going to an event,” she said.
So what does she want to see her man sporting?
“I love a man in black,” she said. “It’s so sexy and mysterious; confident and secure -- all the things I love about a man.”
Wonder if she’s dressing the new beau in her life, Hassan Jameel. The two made headlines in June when they were spotted getting hot and heavy in Spain.
Rihanna has kept details private, but she's been spotted off and on with Jameel ever since.