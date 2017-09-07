Rihanna 'Feels the Love' in Stunning 'Elle' Covers, Reveals the Craziest Thing She's Done For Beauty

In the October issue, the "Work" singer invites her famous pals, such as Tyra Banks, Eminem, Pharrell Williams and more, to ask her anything they want. Magician David Copperfield asks Rihanna, "I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?"

"Ten minutes before I lost my virginity… and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL," she replies.

Rihanna also shares the craziest thing she's ever done/tried for beauty and whether or not she would do it again.

"A corset! I’d do it again, though," she reveals. "I’d wear it every day if I could make it out alive!"

She also dishes on the first time she wore lipstick, which the GRAMMY winner says she put on as a way to "break all those rules."

"Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it," Rihanna explains. "So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my lil' secret weapon!"

