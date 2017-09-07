Rihanna 'Feels the Love' in Stunning 'Elle' Covers, Reveals the Craziest Thing She's Done For Beauty
Rihanna can do no wrong!
The 29-year-old singer graces the cover of not one, not two, but three Ellemagazines in celebration of the upcoming launch of her Fenty Beauty by Rihanna makeup line -- as well as her sixth stint as cover girl.
The first cover is a stunning close-up of RiRi with a lavender heart painted on her face and her hair in an up-do, wearing Jennifer Fisher earrings and Eva Fehren ear cuffs.
The second cover shows the singer wearing a black sequin dress and bra by Nina Ricci, with the same makeup. Meanwhile, the third cover shows a glowing Rihanna in a yellow and clear Calvin Klein 205W39NYC coat.
In the October issue, the "Work" singer invites her famous pals, such as Tyra Banks, Eminem, Pharrell Williams and more, to ask her anything they want. Magician David Copperfield asks Rihanna, "I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?"
"Ten minutes before I lost my virginity… and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL," she replies.
Rihanna also shares the craziest thing she's ever done/tried for beauty and whether or not she would do it again.
"A corset! I’d do it again, though," she reveals. "I’d wear it every day if I could make it out alive!"
She also dishes on the first time she wore lipstick, which the GRAMMY winner says she put on as a way to "break all those rules."
"Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it," Rihanna explains. "So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my lil' secret weapon!"
