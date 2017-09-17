Rihanna Goes Bold in Sexy Pink Jumpsuit: Pic

The busy "Work" singer was in New York debuting her Fenty x Puma Spring 2018 collection, along with hosting the lavish 3rd Annual Diamond Ball, where she raised $5 million for the Clara Lionel Foundation. The star-studded event, which benefits impoverished communities with much-needed healthcare and education opportunities, boasted a bevvy of famous guests including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx.

"I believe that as long as you have something, you can help someone, you have enough to share, you have enough to help. It doesn't matter how small, how big, as long as you start somewhere. As long as you are there to lend a helping hand," she shared with ET. "I think that's really important in our community and in our society these days."