Rihanna Goes Girly in Pretty Lilac Dress at New Makeup Line Launch in London
Rihanna's gone girly!
The 29-year-old singer, who's known for her trendy, risk-tasking fashion choices, donned a pretty purple dress for the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, at Harvey Nichols in London, England, on Tuesday.
Though her outfits often lean more punk than pastel, RiRi looked almost demure in this strapless lilac tulle number that was layered with ruffle detailing.
She paired the voluminous, semi-sheer frock with diamond jewels -- including a heart-adorned statement necklace, cocktail rings and a fabulous cuff -- and custom-made René Caovilla lavender snake sandals.
MORE: Rihanna Goes Bold in Sexy Pink Jumpsuit
Even her makeup -- a lilac smoky eye and pale plum lip -- matched the pretty ensemble.
The Barbados beauty was clearly feeling her look, sharing this funky gif to Instagram after the event.
RiRi has been all about the wrap-around heels lately, accessorizing with various takes on them at a few of her recent events. In fact, she rocked a similar pastel look to the Hollywood premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in July, stepping out in a baby pink Giambattista high-low princess gown and matching lace-up Manolo Blahniks.
EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Reflects on 10 Year Anniversary of 'Umbrella' at Diamond Ball
The "Work" singer has been getting a ton of praise from YouTube beauty vloggers on her new makeup line, but few were as adorable as 2-year-old kid YouTuber Samia Ali. RiRi even called it "the best review on @fentybeauty yet!!!"
For more on Rihanna's take on beauty, watch the video below.