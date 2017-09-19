Rihanna Goes Girly in Pretty Lilac Dress at New Makeup Line Launch in London

Rihanna's gone girly!



The 29-year-old singer, who's known for her trendy, risk-tasking fashion choices, donned a pretty purple dress for the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, at Harvey Nichols in London, England, on Tuesday.



Though her outfits often lean more punk than pastel, RiRi looked almost demure in this strapless lilac tulle number that was layered with ruffle detailing.



She paired the voluminous, semi-sheer frock with diamond jewels -- including a heart-adorned statement necklace, cocktail rings and a fabulous cuff -- and custom-made René Caovilla lavender snake sandals.