Rihanna Parties With Rumored Beau Hassan Jameel at Post-GRAMMYs Bash -- See the Pics!
Rihanna knows how to keep the party going!
Following her big night at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, where she performed, presented and won the Best Rap/Sung Performance accolade for "Loyalty" with Kendrick Lamar, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out and about at a post-awards show soirée in New York City. RiRi spent the rest of Sunday night with her rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at 1 Oak nightclub.
Rihanna's luscious curls were still intact from her look inside the show, but she traded in her full latex ensemble for a much comfier getup -- a shimmering, blue-and-silver metallic dress, which she paired with an oversized jacket, chunky gold choker necklace, strappy heels and bold purple eyeshadow.
Jameel let her be the star of the show, opting for simple blue pants and a dark jacket over a gray T-shirt.
According to an eyewitness, RiRi left the celebrity hot spot around 4:30 a.m., approximately an hour and 25 minutes after Jameel left.
Rihanna and Jameel first sparked romance rumors last summer, when the two were seen making out in a pool, packing on the PDA in Spain and jetting to Ibiza. Her billionaire beau is heir to Saudi Arabia's largest Toyota distributor.
