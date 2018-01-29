Rihanna Parties With Rumored Beau Hassan Jameel at Post-GRAMMYs Bash -- See the Pics!

Rihanna knows how to keep the party going!



Following her big night at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, where she performed, presented and won the Best Rap/Sung Performance accolade for "Loyalty" with Kendrick Lamar, the 29-year-old singer was spotted out and about at a post-awards show soirée in New York City. RiRi spent the rest of Sunday night with her rumored boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, at 1 Oak nightclub.



Rihanna's luscious curls were still intact from her look inside the show, but she traded in her full latex ensemble for a much comfier getup -- a shimmering, blue-and-silver metallic dress, which she paired with an oversized jacket, chunky gold choker necklace, strappy heels and bold purple eyeshadow.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

Jameel let her be the star of the show, opting for simple blue pants and a dark jacket over a gray T-shirt.

247PAPS.TV / Splash News

According to an eyewitness, RiRi left the celebrity hot spot around 4:30 a.m., approximately an hour and 25 minutes after Jameel left.



Rihanna and Jameel first sparked romance rumors last summer, when the two were seen making out in a pool, packing on the PDA in Spain and jetting to Ibiza. Her billionaire beau is heir to Saudi Arabia's largest Toyota distributor.



Hear more in the video below!



