Rihanna to Perform at 2018 GRAMMYs

Rihanna will perform alongside DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, The Recording Academy announced on Friday.

She is also nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance with Kendrick Lamar for "LOYALTY."

The 29-year-old is no stranger to the GRAMMYs, having amassed an absurd 33 GRAMMY nominations since 2007. She has won eight of them.

Also performing at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Eric Church, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Pink, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA and U2.

The 2018 GRAMMYs air Jan. 28 on CBS.

