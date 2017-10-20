Rihanna Rocks 2 Blazers at Once, Makes It Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Like a Boss!

This is proof that Rihanna really can pull off anything!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted heading to Milk Studios in New York City on Thursday, rocking a quirky, avant-garde ensemble that would make anyone do a double take.

RiRi turned heads in not one, but two pinstripe blazers that were seemingly stitched together in the back to create the illusion of a dress. The piece is hot off Luar's spring 2018 runway.



The Barbados native completed the trendy look with a chain necklace, white baseball cap, round-framed sunglasses and a pair of see-through heels with a matching bag. Her bright red lip was the perfect finishing touch!