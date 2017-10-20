Rihanna Rocks 2 Blazers at Once, Makes It Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Like a Boss!
This is proof that Rihanna really can pull off anything!
The 29-year-old singer was spotted heading to Milk Studios in New York City on Thursday, rocking a quirky, avant-garde ensemble that would make anyone do a double take.
RiRi turned heads in not one, but two pinstripe blazers that were seemingly stitched together in the back to create the illusion of a dress. The piece is hot off Luar's spring 2018 runway.
The Barbados native completed the trendy look with a chain necklace, white baseball cap, round-framed sunglasses and a pair of see-through heels with a matching bag. Her bright red lip was the perfect finishing touch!
Rihanna has never been shy about about sporting ahead-of-the-curve looks, and totally masters the "stole it from the boys" trends.
From camouflage pants to bomber jackets, we've seen the "Work" singer in a slew of ensembles that easily could have been purchased from the men's department.
