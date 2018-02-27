Rihanna Rocks Makeup-Free Comfy Look at Airport -- See the Look!

Rihanna goes from runway ready to sporty and comfy in no time at all!

The 30-year-old singer, who fabulously celebrated her birthday last week, arrived makeup-free, yet still glowing, to the JFK airport in New York City on Tuesday. Not everyone could go from "Glamour Barbie" at a lavish birthday party to rocking all-grey sweatpants and sweatshirt, but RiRi can!

The R&B singer outfitted her one-color ensemble with a silver puffer, lime green socks, matching Balenciaga sneakers and black sunglasses. The fresh-faced GRAMMY winner had her hair in a bun and added a touch of lip gloss.

Backgrid

On her 30th birthday, she shared a couple of snazzy pics from her party. The singer stepped out in a black shorts and an oversized metallic pink top.

Rihanna really can pull anything off, including an oversized T-shirt with the message "I hate Rihanna. Don't trust anyone under 30," which she wore last week to commemorate her last days in her 20s.

For more chic airport styles from other celebs, check out our gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Rihanna's Fabulous 30th Birthday Celebration

Rihanna Wears 'I Hate Rihanna' T-Shirt to Commemorate Last Moments of Her 20s: Pics

Rihanna Wins Most Meme-able Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs -- See Twitter's Best Reactions