Rihanna Slams Snapchat, Says App 'Made a Joke' of 2009 Chris Brown Assault

Don't expect to see Rihanna on Snapchat any time soon.

The 30-year-old singer has responded to the social media app's apology for running an ad for a game called "Would You Rather?," which asked users if they would rather slap Rihanna or punch her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown. In 2009, Brown was arrested for domestic violence and subsequently charged with felony assault for attacking Rihanna. He pleaded guilty and completed the court-mandated community service.

Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf? Like what were they thinking with this? pic.twitter.com/7kP9RHcgNG — Royce Mann (@TheRoyceMann) March 12, 2018

Rihanna slammed Snapchat through an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, and criticized the app for bringing "shame" to domestic violence victims.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there!" she wrote. "But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!"

"This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down!" she continued. “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

In their apology on Tuesday, Snapchat said the ad was pulled last weekend.

"The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines," the company said in a statement to the BBC. "We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened."

Snapchat has had a tough time in the press in recent months. In February, Kylie Jenner criticized the app due to its redesign, tweeting, "Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad." Although she later tweeted, "Still love you tho snap," the damage was apparently done -- following Jenner's tweet, shares in the company fell 6.1 percent, taking $1.3 billion from Snap Inc.'s market value, Bloomberg reported.

