Rihanna Teams Up With Pharrell and N.E.R.D for New Song 'Lemon' and Honestly Destroys Her Verse -- Listen!
Rihanna goes IN on N.E.R.D's comeback song.
She joins Pharrell Williams and the acclaimed funk rock group for "Lemon," their first song since 2014, and honestly, when RiRi takes hold of the infectious beat at about 40 seconds in, it's over. She crushes so much that it's almost hard to handle.
Listen and watch the video, directed by Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore, below.
BRB, driving around town to this all day.
N.E.R.D's last album, Nothing, came out in 2014, and on Saturday, the band is set to perform at the ComplexCon festival in Long Beach, California -- where hopefully RiRi will be joining them onstage!
Meanwhile, in September, Rihanna talked to ET at the 3rd Annual Diamond Ball for the Clara Lionel Foundation, where she reflected on the 10-year anniversary of her smash hit, "Umbrella."
"I remember the U.K. blaming me for the rainiest summer in history," the 29-year-old singer hilariously recalled. "I couldn't take the blame I was happy with the number one!"
