Rihanna Teams Up With Pharrell and N.E.R.D for New Song 'Lemon' and Honestly Destroys Her Verse -- Listen!

Rihanna goes IN on N.E.R.D's comeback song.

She joins Pharrell Williams and the acclaimed funk rock group for "Lemon," their first song since 2014, and honestly, when RiRi takes hold of the infectious beat at about 40 seconds in, it's over. She crushes so much that it's almost hard to handle.

Listen and watch the video, directed by Todd Tourso and Scott Cudmore, below.