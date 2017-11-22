Rihanna Totally Nails the 'Shirley Temple With Dreads' Look: Pics
Rihanna can pull off just about anything.
After stunning on three different Vogue Paris covers, the 29-year-old singer shared her edgy new Dazed covers on Twitter, looking incredible as always. Rihanna rocked a curly 'do during the photo shoot, explaining that she wanted to "look like Shirley Temple had dreads."
Not surprisingly, she rocked it.
Rihanna also dazzled in hard-to-pull-off yellow eyeshadow, in a close-up of her sleeping face.
"Stay woke," she captioned the cover.
... And here's RiRi sporting a flawless natural look.
ET spoke with Rihanna in September, when she reflected on the 10-year anniversary of her now iconic hit, "Umbrella."
Watch below:
