Rihanna Wins Most Meme-able Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs -- See Twitter's Best Reactions
Damn, RiRi!
The 29-year-old singer did not play around with her performance of "Wild Thoughts" at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. All eyes were on Rihanna as she stepped out in a sassy, custom Adam Selman dress and a flower in her hair to take the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller -- but it was her dance moves that we'll never forget.
The nine-time GRAMMY winner was certainly feeling something as she alternated between a growl and sticking her tongue out while shimmying for the masses in a South African dance called Gwara Gwara, inspiring a host of memes on Twitter.
Rihanna wasn't the only highlight of the 2018 GRAMMYs. See Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" performance in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rihanna Shuts Down the GRAMMYs in Sexy All-Latex Look
Rihanna Slays the 2018 GRAMMYs Performing 'Wild Thoughts' With DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller
Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meeting JAY-Z and a Letter From Bono