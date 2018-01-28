Rihanna Wins Most Meme-able Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs -- See Twitter's Best Reactions

Damn, RiRi!

The 29-year-old singer did not play around with her performance of "Wild Thoughts" at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. All eyes were on Rihanna as she stepped out in a sassy, custom Adam Selman dress and a flower in her hair to take the stage with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller -- but it was her dance moves that we'll never forget.

The nine-time GRAMMY winner was certainly feeling something as she alternated between a growl and sticking her tongue out while shimmying for the masses in a South African dance called Gwara Gwara, inspiring a host of memes on Twitter.

When bae bakes the mozzarella sticks instead of microwaving them pic.twitter.com/mMeDA0iTYB — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 29, 2018

When your auntie tells you that you don’t know nothing about that dance #Grammyspic.twitter.com/2quKpUFSJO — william. (@willtbh) January 29, 2018

When she hungry and finally get some food pic.twitter.com/FHqbnMRQSw — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 29, 2018

when you have to call someone you don't want to talk to and the voicemail picks up pic.twitter.com/iRNiHiVjd4 — Tracy Boomeisha-Ann Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) January 29, 2018

When the hot water hit your back in the shower... #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/SLqp6o2VLZ — 🧔🏾🥃Kognac Papi🥃🧔🏾 (@Yo_GOAT) January 29, 2018

A woman who lets her tongue hang out is a woman you can trust. #Samies#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/HXarx7secv — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) January 29, 2018

Rihanna wasn't the only highlight of the 2018 GRAMMYs. See Bruno Mars and Cardi B's "Finesse" performance in the video below.

