Rip Hamilton, Rashad Evans, Danny Kanell and More Join CBS’ New 24/7 Streaming Network CBS Sports HQ

CBS Sports HQ is live!

CBS’ brand new online streaming network for sports news, highlights and analysis launches on Monday, with a host of sports stars and top-level analysts breaking down all the biggest news from the world of sports.

Coverage will be headlined by CBS Sports’ talented team of anchors and expert columnists, including Chris Hassel, Jamie Erdahl, Hakem Dermish and Nick Kostos, as well as athletes and former sports stars like MMA fighter Rashad Evans, former NBA star Rip Hamilton, former NFL and AFL quarterback Danny Kanell, and former soccer coach and scout Thomas Rongen.

CBS Sports HQ shows will be broken into segments, with a DVR functionality that allows viewers to jump to the segments they want to see or keep the live window on for real-time, up-to-the-minute reporting and analysis.

"CBS Sports HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want," said Jim Lanzone, CEO of CBS Interactive and Chief Digital Officer of CBS Corporation. "As with CBSN, which continues to attract a growing audience of digital consumers, we also think there's a tremendous advantage in being first to market with this type of service in a crown jewel category."

CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports app for key connected TV devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS Sports HQ will even alert you to segments about your favorite teams so you don't miss a thing.

"CBS Sports HQ offers fans a new, always-on, easily accessible way to digitally consume sports news and highlights, with the quality coverage, reporting and analysis they expect from CBS Sports," said Sean McManus, Chairman of CBS Sports. "It's a terrific platform for us, as we extend the CBS Sports portfolio reaching the growing audience of young viewers who get much of their news and information on digital platforms."

Check out CBS Sports HQ live now!

