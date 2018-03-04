Rita Moreno Recycles the Dress She Wore to 1962 Oscars for 90th Annual Academy Awards

Rita Moreno certainly knows how to make a statement!

The 86-year-old actress stepped out to the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, donning a stunning dress that we've actually seen her wear to a red carpet once before. The Hollywood icon wore the same gown that she rocked at the Oscars in 1962, when she won the Best Supporting Actress accolade for her role in West Side Story.

When the frock originally made its debut, the top had a high neckline. Moreno completed the look with beautiful gloves, leaving the accessories at home.

Getty Images

Moreno gave the dress a fabulous modern touch on Sunday by making it strapless. She also amped up the glamour with black gloves, a headband and a gold statement necklace with a matching bracelet and earrings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"It's been hanging in my closet and every once in a while I'd go in and stroke it," Moreno told ET on the red carpet. "We let it out a little bit."

